PCSD searching for suspect who stole car, credit card during burglary

PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.
Two people have been arrested in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in Tonopah.
Starting over the weekend, residents in Tempe said they received letters that include child pornography.
The heavily redacted autopsy report for Isabel Celis was released Tuesday, Oct. 24, but it provides no new information about how the young Tucson girl died.
Someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, or representative of the court has been calling residents in Pima County, telling them they are being contacted due to a "failure to appear" for jury duty.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
Police are investigating the murder of a middle school teacher who was discovered dead in her Strongsville home on Monday.
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
