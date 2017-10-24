PCSD searching for suspect who stole car, credit card during burglary

Auto theft detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking the public for help identifying and locating a burglary suspect who stole a car and credit cards.

PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.

The victim told deputies that his stolen credit card had been used around 3 a.m. on Oct. 6 at a Circle K near 1st Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. Surveillance footage showed a male suspect using the card, and showed the stolen car in the convenience store parking lot.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall with a thin build and short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, black tank top, and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous can submit a tip by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.