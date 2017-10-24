City of Sierra Vista accepting applications for emergency home repairs

Residents living in substandard housing in Sierra Vista now have a chance to apply for emergency repairs, thanks to a new program funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

“This program is tailored to aid homeowners who are struggling with serious issues with their house and may not have the resources to cover repairs on their own,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said in a recent news release. “We hope to provide improved safety and quality of life for homeowners who need it most.”

According to a City of Sierra Vista news release the Emergency Repair Program is open to owner-occupied households that meet Department of Housing and Urban Development low and moderate-income qualifications.

The program provides repairs that affect the habitability of the home like: lack of running water, electricity, or heating/cooling, leaking water lines, gas lines or fixtures, or other deficiencies that pose an immediate safety risk. Elderly or disabled accessibility modifications are also eligible for funding.

There is a maximum of $7,500 that each household can receive under the program that is currently authorized for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2018.

Applications will be considered based on eligibility under the program and priority of the emergency repairs.

Application forms are available online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “emergency repair program” or at City Hall.

Fy 17 Emergency Program Application Form 1 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

For more information, call the Community Development Department at (520) 417-4413.

