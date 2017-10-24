City of Sierra Vista accepting applications for emergency home r - Tucson News Now

City of Sierra Vista accepting applications for emergency home repairs

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Sierra Vista) (Source: City of Sierra Vista)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Residents living in substandard housing in Sierra Vista now have a chance to apply for emergency repairs, thanks to a new program funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

“This program is tailored to aid homeowners who are struggling with serious issues with their house and may not have the resources to cover repairs on their own,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said in a recent news release. “We hope to provide improved safety and quality of life for homeowners who need it most.”  

According to a City of Sierra Vista news release the Emergency Repair Program is open to owner-occupied households that meet Department of Housing and Urban Development low and moderate-income qualifications. 

The program provides repairs that affect the habitability of the home like: lack of running water, electricity, or heating/cooling, leaking water lines, gas lines or fixtures, or other deficiencies that pose an immediate safety risk.  Elderly or disabled accessibility modifications are also eligible for funding. 

There is a maximum of $7,500 that each household can receive under the program that is currently authorized for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2018.  

Applications will be considered based on eligibility under the program and priority of the emergency repairs. 

Application forms are available online at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “emergency repair program” or at City Hall. 

Fy 17 Emergency Program Application Form 1 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

For more information, call the Community Development Department at (520) 417-4413. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • 88-CRIME tips lead to arrest of assault suspect

    88-CRIME tips lead to arrest of assault suspect

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 8:25 PM EDT2017-10-25 00:25:17 GMT
    Josiah Langham (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Josiah Langham (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.  

    Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.  

  • PCSD searching for suspect who stole car, credit card during burglary

    PCSD searching for suspect who stole car, credit card during burglary

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:58:52 GMT
    Burglary suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Burglary suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.   

    PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.   

  • Tucson's impact on Dead Sea Scrolls

    Tucson's impact on Dead Sea Scrolls

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:40:46 GMT
    Dead Sea Scroll - part of Isaiah Scroll (Isa 57:17 - 59:9) (Source: Public Domain)Dead Sea Scroll - part of Isaiah Scroll (Isa 57:17 - 59:9) (Source: Public Domain)

    Back in 1994, UA Professor Tim Jull got a sample of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and he has been working more than 20 years to find out how old it really is. 

    Back in 1994, UA Professor Tim Jull got a sample of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and he has been working more than 20 years to find out how old it really is. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly