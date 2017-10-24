88-CRIME tips lead to arrest of assault suspect

Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face.

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience store assault

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience store assault

Still from surveillance video of assault suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

The suspect was seen in a surveillance video taken outside the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, on the evening of Sept. 10, physically assaulting the convenience store clerk.

Detectives were able to identify the man as 34-year-old Josiah Langham, on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Langham was arrested and is now facing the following charges: one count of assault.

PCSD is thanking everyone who provided information that led to this arrest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.