88-CRIME tips lead to arrest of assault suspect - Tucson News Now

88-CRIME tips lead to arrest of assault suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Josiah Langham (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Josiah Langham (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Still from surveillance video of assault suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Still from surveillance video of assault suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release. 

The suspect was seen in a surveillance video taken outside the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, on the evening of Sept. 10, physically assaulting the convenience store clerk.  

Detectives were able to identify the man as 34-year-old Josiah Langham, on Thursday, Oct. 19. 

Langham was arrested and is now facing the following charges: one count of assault.  

PCSD is thanking everyone who provided information that led to this arrest. 

