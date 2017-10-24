New survey ranks Tucson low on 'Best cities for Halloween' list

Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.
Back in 1994, UA Professor Tim Jull got a sample of the Dead Sea Scrolls, and he has been working more than 20 years to find out how old it really is.
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake said he will not run for re-election. This is a list of the top responses from across the country.
The new procedure says travelers will have to place all electronics larger than a cell phone (4 inches by 6 inches) in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.
