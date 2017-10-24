New survey ranks Tucson low on 'Best cities for Halloween' list

While Tucson has the 4th best Halloween weather, they didn't fair very well on a new survey from WalletHub on 2017 "Best Places for Halloween"

The Old Pueblo ranked 78 out of 100 cities, according to the survey. The highest Arizona city was Gilbert, which ranked #10. Other AZ cities ranked:

41 Chandler

47 Mesa

51 Phoenix

77 Scottsdale

The top ten cities were:

1 New York, NY

2 Jersey City, NJ

3 Santa Ana, CA

4 Las Vegas, NV

5 Anaheim, CA

6 Los Angeles, CA

7 Chicago, IL

8 Laredo, TX

9 San Diego, CA

10 Gilbert, AZ

The bottom ten cities were:

91 St. Louis, MO

92 Raleigh, NC

93 Greensboro, NC

94 Kansas City, MO

95 Winston-Salem, NC

96 Cleveland, OH

97 Memphis, TN

98 Detroit, MI

99 St. Petersburg, FL

100 Birmingham, AL

WalletHub used variables that ranged from costume stores per capita to the average price per Halloween party ticket, to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

To read the full report click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-halloween/7785/

Halloween facts: https://wallethub.com/blog/halloween-facts/25374/

