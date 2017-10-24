Simonton Elementary Cyber safety - Tucson News Now

Simonton Elementary Cyber safety

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal

On October 19, the Arizona Attorney General's office presented to Simonton Elementary 4th-6th grade students, the importance of being cyber-safe and anti-bullying.

Presenter Leslie Russell, was amazing at presenting and informing students.

