Grand Canyon Entrance Fee Could Skyrocket

We learned through the Arizona Republic the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent, while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will reopen.
There were two types of people who showed up to Senator Jeff Flake's Tucson office on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 24, when our Tucson News Now cameras were there The happy person, and the happy person.
Thanks to several tips to 88-CRIME, a suspect in a September assault at a Circle K has been arrested, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
PCSD deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West River Road on Friday, Oct. 6. They learned after arriving at the scene that someone had burglarized the home and stolen not only his wallet, but a 2002 Toyota Camry.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
