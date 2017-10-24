Grand Canyon Entrance Fee Could Skyrocket

The National Park Service proposed higher fees at 17 parks around the country, including the Grand Canyon.

The entrance fees would be $70 dollars per car during peak season - which is the busiest five months at the parks. (For the Grand Canyon the new fee would start on May 1st, 2018.)

The NPS argues this fee increase is needed "for improvements to the aging infrastructure of national parks. This includes roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms, and other visitor services."

Currently the fee at the Grand Canyon is $30 dollars per car.

The public has one month to comment on the proposed increases.

Here is a full list of all the affected parks, as well as how people can write to the government to give their opinion.

