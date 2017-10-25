Crash involving a pedestrian closes eastbound I-10 near Picacho - Tucson News Now

Crash involving a pedestrian closes eastbound I-10 near Picacho Peak

By Tucson News Now Staff
Possibly fatal pedestrian crash on EB I-10 near Picacho Peak. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
PICACHO PEAK, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A serious crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety a pedestrian was hit. 

All traffic must exit at Picacho Highway (milepost 211) and use the frontage road to detour around the collision. 

Motorists may re-enter the highway at Picacho Peak Road (milepost 220). 

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. 

Drivers are advised to expect long delays and consider alternate routes such as State Route 79. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

