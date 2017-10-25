Crash involving a pedestrian closes eastbound I-10 near Picacho Peak

Possibly fatal pedestrian crash on EB I-10 near Picacho Peak. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A serious crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety a pedestrian was hit.

All traffic must exit at Picacho Highway (milepost 211) and use the frontage road to detour around the collision.

Motorists may re-enter the highway at Picacho Peak Road (milepost 220).

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Drivers are advised to expect long delays and consider alternate routes such as State Route 79.

I-10 EB CLOSED at Picacho Highway. Alternate route: SR 387 north to SR 87 south to SR 79 south into Tucson. pic.twitter.com/pgehPTgDQn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 25, 2017

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.