Crash involving a pedestrian closes eastbound I-10 near Picacho Peak

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will reopen.
According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, they are working on safety projects in the problematic 1.5 mile stretch of Gates Pass Road, west of Camino De Oeste and east of Kinney Road, to "scope appropriate crash mitigation measures."
Traffic is back moving again on Interstate 10 in both directions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“Disability plates and placards are strictly reserved for people who truly need this kind of accommodation,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Any attempt to sell or transfer them is illegal and causes tremendous hardship for the rightful owner.”
The plan, called the "Just Fix the Roads" plan, which he unveiled in Green Valley last week, must be approved by all five board members.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.
Authorities arrested two Mississippi teachers accused of buying drugs from a student.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
