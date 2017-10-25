Marana school gets therapy dog

Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
According to DPS, the pedestrian walked into the roadway on eastbound I-10 at Milepost 220.
According to DPS, the pedestrian walked into the roadway on eastbound I-10 at Milepost 220.
One school in the Marana Unified School District is turning to a dog for help. it's actually helping students cope. Tortolita Middle School just started using a therapy dog. His name is Loki. He’s a 120-pound four-year-old pyrenees. He stops by the school once a week to help students who are having a hard time opening up during counseling sessions. Tuesday was the third time at the school and counselors said they have noticed a differen...
One school in the Marana Unified School District is turning to a dog for help. it's actually helping students cope. Tortolita Middle School just started using a therapy dog. His name is Loki. He’s a 120-pound four-year-old pyrenees. He stops by the school once a week t
We learned through the Arizona Republic the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent, while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year.
We learned through the Arizona Republic the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent, while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year.
There were two types of people who showed up to Senator Jeff Flake's Tucson office on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 24, when our Tucson News Now cameras were there The happy person, and the happy person.
There were two types of people who showed up to Senator Jeff Flake's Tucson office on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 24, when our Tucson News Now cameras were there The happy person, and the happy person.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.