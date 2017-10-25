Federal authorities serving warrants in Tucson, Phoenix - Tucson News Now

Federal authorities serving warrants in Tucson, Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side to serve warrants Wednesday, Oct. 25.

An FBI spokesperson told Tucson News Now it's part of an ongoing investigation and the warrants were being served in both Tucson and Phoenix.

Several federal vehicles were spotted at a home in the 2200 block of West Oregon Street.

