Federal authorities serving warrants in Tucson, Phoenix

Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side to serve warrants Wednesday, Oct. 25.

An FBI spokesperson told Tucson News Now it's part of an ongoing investigation and the warrants were being served in both Tucson and Phoenix.

Several federal vehicles were spotted at a home in the 2200 block of West Oregon Street.

FBI calling it an ongoing investigation. Serving search/arrest warrants at locations in #Tucson & #Phoenix. — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) October 25, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.