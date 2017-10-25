Missouri police save Halloween by squashing pumpkin theft ring

Police in Missouri are being credited with saving Halloween, at least for one neighborhood.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Officers Association, authorities caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins - and one gourd.

Residents in Maryland Heights, a suburb of St. Louis, have been asked to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions in the area. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that was "top-to-bottom orange."

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook . Will says police have been "inundated" with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

