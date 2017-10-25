Missouri police save Halloween by squashing pumpkin theft ring

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Phoenix police have arrested a suspected wrong-way driver for extreme DUI.
Phoenix police have arrested a suspected wrong-way driver for extreme DUI.
According to police, the men entered the Circle K at 10290 E. Speedway Boulevard and filled a large garbage bag with cigarettes, cigars and liquor.
According to police, the men entered the Circle K at 10290 E. Speedway Boulevard and filled a large garbage bag with cigarettes, cigars and liquor.
Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins --- and one gourd -- are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.
Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins --- and one gourd -- are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.
A Utah man who was running from police had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.
A Utah man who was running from police had to call 911 to be rescued after getting stuck in his hiding spot.