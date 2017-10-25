One suffers life-threatening injuries in homeless camp brush fire

One person suffered life-threatening injuries from a brush fire at a homeless camp on Tucson's south side, said John Walka of Rural/Metro Fire.

The fire happened in the 4600 block East Rex Street at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to Rural Metro Fire.

RMFD said the victim was treated on the scene, and then taken to a Tucson area hospital.

Firefighters said there were reports of a possible second victim, but did not find one.

