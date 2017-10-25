One suffers life-threatening injuries in homeless camp brush fire

According to police, the men entered the Circle K at 10290 E. Speedway Boulevard and filled a large garbage bag with cigarettes, cigars and liquor.
Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins --- and one gourd -- are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among those recovered.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
According to DPS, the pedestrian walked into the roadway on eastbound I-10 at Milepost 220.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...
The body of a pregnant woman who was found in a wooded area near a creek in York County has been identified and a man has been charged with murder.
Four women in connection with a shoplifting incident at Victoria's Secret in Edgewater Mall are now in custody.
