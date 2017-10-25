Police seek two suspects in Circle K robbery

The second suspect is described as 5-foot-10 with a medium build. His race is unknown. He was wearing a purple bandana over his face and a boonie hat. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The first suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 6-foot-0 with a medium build. He had wavy hair and a thin mustache. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who are suspected of robbing a convenience store.

According to police, the men entered the Circle K at 10290 E. Speedway Boulevard and filled a large garbage bag with cigarettes, cigars and liquor. One of the suspects punched the clerk as they left and threatened to hurt him if he tried to stop them or call police.

The first suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 6-foot-0 with a medium build. He had wavy hair and a thin mustache.

The second suspect is described as 5-foot-10 with a medium build. His race is unknown. He was wearing a purple bandana over his face and a boonie hat.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.