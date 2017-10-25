Police activity results in lockdown of nearby school

A Tucson intermediate school was placed on lockdown for two hours on Wednesday, Oct. 25, because of police activity in the area.

According to Victor Marcado, the public information officer at Gallego Intermediate School, 3700 E. Alvord Road, SWAT units from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were executing a search warrant in the area and requested that the school do a shelter-in-place.

There were no incidents at the school, which resumed a normal schedule that included parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon.

Gallego is a fine arts magnet school in the Sunnyside Unified School District.

