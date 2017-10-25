Simonton Elementary Zumba/Smoothie Night

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal
On October 20, Simonton Elementary hosted its first Zumba/Smoothie night.
The event was sponsored in part by Fuel Up 2 Play, a grant awarded to Mr. Daniel Velasquez, Physical Education teacher.
Approximately 200 staff, students, families and community members turned out to Zumba and learn to make smoothies. What a great turn out!
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.