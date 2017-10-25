Simonton Elementary Zumba/Smoothie Night - Tucson News Now

Simonton Elementary Zumba/Smoothie Night

(Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District) (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal

On October 20, Simonton Elementary hosted its first Zumba/Smoothie night. 

The event was sponsored in part by Fuel Up 2 Play, a grant awarded to Mr. Daniel Velasquez, Physical Education teacher. 

Approximately 200 staff, students, families and community members turned out to Zumba and learn to make smoothies. What a great turn out!

