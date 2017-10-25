Winner of TEP's Powerful Choice Challenge: Community Food Bank

The votes are in and counted and the winner of Tucson Electric Power's Powerful Choice Challenge is the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The nonprofit earned a charitable donation of $125,000, to celebrate TEP's 125 years of service to the community.

“TEP is proud to support these five organizations. Their remarkable efforts and programs enrich and improve the quality of life in our community,” said TEP President and CEO David G. Hutchens in the news release. Hutchens presented a ceremonial check to the Community Food Bank.

According to a TEP news release the Community Food Bank received 5,450 votes, some 2,113 more than the next highest finalist. The 10 day contest began on Oct. 16 and ended at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The donation to the Community Food Bank will help support the Food Bank's Caridad Community Kitchen, which provides culinary and job skills training to limited-income individuals. The program prepares more than 150,000 nutritious meals annually for children, seniors, the homeless and the working poor.

Runners-up in the Powerful Choice Challenge also will receive donations from TEP based on the number of votes they received, as listed below:

Second place: Tucson Values Teachers, 3,337 votes, $20,000

Third place: Junior Achievement of Arizona, 2,251 votes, $10,000

Fourth place: Primavera Foundation, 1,896 votes, $5,000

Fifth place: Habitat for Humanity Tucson, 1,469 votes, $5,000

