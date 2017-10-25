Tucson Sector BP Agents return from assisting in Puerto Rico

After a 26-day rotation in Puerto Rico, to assist with clean up after Hurricane Maria, 24 Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector returned home on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The agents, part of the Mobile Response Team and Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), performed enforcement support missions with local police and provided humanitarian assistance in Aguadilla, Aricebo, Byamone and San Juan, as a part of the larger FEMA mission following Hurricane Maria.

“The Border Patrol is very adept at going into desolate areas that are hard to navigate, and sometimes dangerous,” said Border Patrol Agent Kevin Reilly, who recently returned from Puerto Rico. “For us, it was another ‘day at work’. All the guys on MRT and BORTAC are workers; especially when we were getting the supplies needed to help the people in Puerto Rico. The Border Patrol was tailor made for this.”

According to a BP news release, while in Puerto Rico, leadership provided logistical support, allowing agents on the ground to be an effective force in reaching those in need. Despite damaged infrastructure and communications, agents managed to transport supplies across the island using skills they learned on the job.

