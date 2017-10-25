Cochise County appoints a new Public Information Officer

Former freelance journalist Amanda Baillie has been appointed as the new Public Information Officer for Cochise County, replacing Lisa Marra, who is now the County Elections Director.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the Cochise County team,” Baillie said. “There are numerous possibilities ahead regarding economic development, regional partnerships, and common sense growth, and I am looking forward to keeping our residents updated and informed about these opportunities, and the role the County has to play."

A resident of Sierra Vista since 2004, Baillie comes to the County with 20 years of experience in the newspaper and communications industry. She is also the former Executive Director of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, and was the Project Manager for the Sierra Vista Food Co-op during its fundraising and construction phase.

For the last four years, Baillie has edited and written Vitality and Discover Cochise magazines, published by the Herald/Review, and has worked as a communications consultant for a number of regional organizations, including the Sierra Vista Chamber, The Cochise Water Project, Wellness Connections, and the County.

She is also the co-host of the Friday Focus Morning Show, a weekly community news and talk radio program broadcast by Cherry Creek Media.

“My goal is to also increase taxpayer awareness of the many vital functions performed by this organization as it continues to serve the local population in the most efficient and cost effective way possible,” said Baillie.

Baillie’s communications experience and extensive knowledge of the community are what made her the ideal candidate for the PIO position, said County Administrator Ed Gilligan.

“Sharing information with the public is a fundamental responsibility of government and we are fortunate to have a person of Amanda’s character and professionalism join our public service team,” he said.

