Pima Co. Sheriff's to host Dispose-A-Med event

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a dispose-a-med event. 

Those who have medications, both prescription and over the counter, that they need to get rid of should show up at the Walgreens at either 7115 East Tanque Verde Road or 2929 West Valencia Road between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is a free and anonymous event, no questions will be asked. 

Over the last few years PCSD has collected thousands of pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs during dispose-a-med events.  This has kept outdated and unusable drugs out of the landfills and from being flushed down the toilet or sink, a hazard to the environment as wastewater treatment facilities are not designed to remove the medications.  

Here are what will be collected: prescription and over the counter pills, capsules, caplets, gel caps, medicated patches and powders. 

Here is what will not be accepted: metal or glass inhalers, syringes, epi-pens, patches, creams, liquids, and diabetic test strips. PCSD cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations. 

For safety and confidentiality reasons any items turned over during the event cannot be returned.  

During past events, the PCSD has collected thousands of pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs. 

