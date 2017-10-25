Pima Co. Sheriff's to host Dispose-A-Med event

Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.
Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a dispose-a-med event.
California, 17 other states and the District of Columbia want the judge to force the government to make the payments as their lawsuit challenging the end of the subsidies works its way through the courts, which will take months.
New, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles approved by US regulators.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
