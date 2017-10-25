Forest Service hiring for temporary positions for 2018 field season

Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
The agents, part of the Mobile Response Team and Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), performed enforcement support missions with local police and provided humanitarian assistance.
The agents, part of the Mobile Response Team and Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), performed enforcement support missions with local police and provided humanitarian assistance.
The nonprofit earned a charitable donation of $125,000, to celebrate TEP's 125 years of service to the community.
The nonprofit earned a charitable donation of $125,000, to celebrate TEP's 125 years of service to the community.
SWAT units from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were executing a search warrant in the area and requested a shelter-in-place at Gallego Intermediate School.
SWAT units from the Pima County Sheriff's Department were executing a search warrant in the area and requested a shelter-in-place at Gallego Intermediate School.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.