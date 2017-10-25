Construction industry facing worker shortage, needs help

One man has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett, spokesman for PCSD. No further information has been released.
One man has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Ryan Inglett, spokesman for PCSD. No further information has been released.
Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.
Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.
The two day event will draw as many as 1500 Tucson area high school students in an effort to find some who might be interested in a career in the trades. The students are given hands on experiences with heavy equipment, welding, masonry, carpentry and engineering.
The two day event will draw as many as 1500 Tucson area high school students in an effort to find some who might be interested in a career in the trades. The students are given hands on experiences with heavy equipment, welding, masonry, carpentry and engineering.
Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
Federal authorities were at a home on Tucson's southwest side Wednesday, Oct. 25, to serve warrants.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.