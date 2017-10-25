OVERTIME: Week 10 matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Also on the Web

Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.

During the games, get live scoring updates HERE while results from the 2017 season are available HERE.

Catch all the highlights during KOLD News 13's Overtime show, which begins at 10:20 p.m. Friday.

WEEK 10 SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 27

Willcox at Benson

Salpointe at CDO

Mountain View at Cienega

Poston Butte at Desert View

Rio Rico at Douglas

Cholla at Flowing Wells

Sahuaro at Ironwood Ridge

Buena at Nogales

Amphi at Pueblo

Marana at Rincon

Empire at Sabino

Catalina at Sahuarita

Pusch Ridge at Santa Rita

Kofa at Sunnyside

Bisbee at Tombstone

Cibola at Tucson

Catalina Foothills at Walden Grove

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.