OVERTIME: Week 10 matchups

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Week 10 of the high school football season features 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.
No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.
No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.
The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for "making a menacing gesture" on the playing court and "directing inappropriate language at a fan."
The NBA has fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for "making a menacing gesture" on the playing court and "directing inappropriate language at a fan."
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is known for his bluntness and took to social media to put to rest any notion he's retiring.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is known for his bluntness and took to social media to put to rest any notion he's retiring.
The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing to reckless driving, a less severe charge than driving under the influence.
The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing to reckless driving, a less severe charge than driving under the influence.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.