OVERTIME: Week 10 results, photos and highlights

Photos from Week 10 of the high school football season in southern Arizona.

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Week 10 of the high school football season featured 17 games involving southern Arizona teams.

Finals can be found below.

The postseason schedule will be released Saturday morning. Check back with Tucson News Now for the pairings.

WEEK 10 RESULTS

Friday, Oct. 27

Benson 43, Willcox 22

Salpointe 49, CDO 21

Cienega 41, Mountain View 14

Poston Butte 41, Desert View 34

Rio Rico 35, Douglas 22

Flowing Wells 67, Cholla 49

Ironwood Ridge 42, Sahuaro 18

Buena 43, Nogales 21

Pueblo 56, Amphi 8

Marana 59, Rincon 3

Sabino 69, Empire 27

Sahuarita 42, Catalina 40

Pusch Ridge 68, Santa Rita 6

Sunnyside 38, Kofa 7

Bisbee 56, Tombstone 6

Cibola 28, Tucson 15

Walden Grove 14, Catalina Foothills 13

