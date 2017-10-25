PCSD: New information leads to search for evidence in unsolved homicide of Tucson teen

Valerie Calonge speaks out about her daughter's unsolved murder. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are reporting new information in the homicide of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

Maribel was reported as a runaway on June 4, 2014 and her body was found in a desert area near Trico Road and Avra Valley Road a few days later.

According to a PCSD news release, on Wednesday, Oct. 25 detectives went back to the desert area where her body was found and searched for possible evidence that would help lead to an arrest.

No word yet on what, if anything, was discovered in the desert.

