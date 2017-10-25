Southwest side shooting leaves one man dead, suspect still on the loose

PCSD at the scene of a fatal shooting between Drexel and Valencia. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel Road and Valencia.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man with obvious signs of trauma, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still outstanding, according to PCSD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

