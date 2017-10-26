Local man shares story of opioid addiction as topic moves to national stage

Five children are dead after a mudslide overtook a house in Chiapas state in southern Mexico, according to an AP report.
President Donald Trump plans to address the nation Thursday on the deadly opioid crisis that kills thousands of people every year. Tucson News Now spoke with a man who struggled with addiction for several years and now works to be a light to those who struggle with the problem. Patrick Hogan, 28, was an honor-roll student and had dreams to become an engineer. He said he was prescribed pain killers after getting his wisdom teeth removed. ...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel and Valencia roads.
Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.
The two day event will draw as many as 1500 Tucson area high school students in an effort to find some who might be interested in a career in the trades. The students are given hands on experiences with heavy equipment, welding, masonry, carpentry and engineering.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
New security screenings start for passengers on US-bound flights, including travelers questioned about trip, luggage.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
