Mudslide kills 5 children in southern Mexico

Five children are dead after a mudslide overtook a house in Chiapas state in southern Mexico, according to an AP report.

It happened in Larráinzar, which is located 16 miles north of San Cristobal de las Casas.

Two girls and three boys ages 3 to 11 died after the mudslide hit the house around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chiapas Secretary of Civil Protection.

Officials said heavy rains and saturated soil caused the mudslide.

No other homes were affected.

