Sen. John McCain marks 50 year anniversary of being shot down in N. Vietnam

Today marks 50 years that now Arizona Senator John McCain was shot down and captured in North Vietnam.

He spent more than five years in captivity as a prisoner of war.

Hard to believe 50 years ago today my plane was shot down in Vietnam. The honor of my life was to serve in the company of heroes in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/UhKff5HYzP — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 26, 2017

October 26, 1967 McCain's Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down.

In a first hand account in "U-S News and World Report" he said he saw a missile hit his wing, so he pulled the ejection handle.

He landed in a lake, and after a struggle to free himself from his seat and get to the surface, he was stripped, beaten and captured on the shore.

Both of his arms and one leg were broken.

He says he didn't receive medical care for several days.

McCain was released in March of 1973.

