Tucson announces new bike share program: TUGO

My most recent commentary raised some passion among many of you. Earlier this week I said that it pays to work for Governor Ducey, but it doesn't pay to be a teacher. All based on a report the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year.
My most recent commentary raised some passion among many of you. Earlier this week I said that it pays to work for Governor Ducey, but it doesn't pay to be a teacher. All based on a report the governor gave his staff raises of up to 20 percent while only giving a one percent raise to Arizona's teachers this year.
Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence which would help lead to an arrest.
Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence which would help lead to an arrest.
Starting next week, 36 rental stations will begin to go in around the downtown and university area. 330 bikes will be available for the public to use.
Starting next week, 36 rental stations will begin to go in around the downtown and university area. 330 bikes will be available for the public to use.
Houston's Cameron Maybin stole second base Wednesday night during the World Series, which means free tacos for everyone in the country on Nov. 1.
Houston's Cameron Maybin stole second base Wednesday night during the World Series, which means free tacos for everyone in the country on Nov. 1.
President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.