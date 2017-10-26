Tucson announces new bike share program: TUGO

The city of Tucson has announced its brand new bike program called “TUGO.”

Starting next week, 36 rental stations will go in around the downtown and university area, with 330 bikes available for the public to use.

Prices vary from $8 for a day pass, $18 for the month and $80 for the year. Tugo will also offer an Access Pass ($5 per year) for those who meet equity thresholds and a discount for seniors.

Each bike will be available for unlimited 30 minute rides with payment information linked to a card for those who wish to keep it longer.

Tucson is now one of more than 50 states in the country with a bike share program. Just one more way for people to get around town.

City officials say the bike share program is the lowest cost implementation to public transit system. Studies have shown bike use reduces congestion, promotes health, and clean air.

This program has been in the work for more than two years.

Mayor Johnathan Rothschild says city funding was not part of the program, the city partnered with various sponsors in the community.

Tugobikeshare.com will be the official website and it will include a map of different stations.

Bikes will be checked twice a month to ensure safety.

Once the pay stations go in, the city hopes to have the Tugo program up and running by mid November. Initially, people will be available at different stations to help the public learn how to use it.

