Fox News Poll: Trump approval rating hits all-time low

According to a Fox News poll, President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit an all-time low.
Kief-Joshua Vineyards' Grapes and Goodies event is on Saturday Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Today marks 50 years that now Arizona Senator John McCain was shot down and captured in North Vietnam. He spent more than five years in captivity as a prisoner of war.
Five children are dead after a mudslide overtook a house in Chiapas state in southern Mexico, according to an AP report.
President Donald Trump plans to address the nation Thursday on the deadly opioid crisis that kills thousands of people every year. Tucson News Now spoke with a man who struggled with addiction for several years and now works to be a light to those who struggle with the problem. Patrick Hogan, 28, was an honor-roll student and had dreams to become an engineer. He said he was prescribed pain killers after getting his wisdom teeth removed. ...
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.
New security screenings start for passengers on US-bound flights, including travelers questioned about trip, luggage.
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
