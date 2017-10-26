Fox News Poll: Trump approval rating hits all-time low

According to a poll by Fox News, President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit an all-time low.

In the poll, 57 percent of the respondents disapproved of President Trump's performance while 38 percent approved.

The president's handling of North Korea and health care were major points of disappointment for many.

Fox News said respondents had more favorable opinions of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Obamacare and the NFL than they do of President Trump.

Only 11 percent approved of President Trump's tweeting while 57 percent said they disapproved and 30 percent said they wish he would be more cautious.

The political breakdown of those polled is 47 percent Democratic, 35 percent Republican and 18 percent independent or other.

You can read the whole poll HERE.

