Free tacos for everyone, and Houston's Cameron Maybin is to thank

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Houston's Cameron Maybin stole second base Wednesday night during the 11th inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

George Springer hit the game-winning home run a minute later, but Maybin is the one who's become a national hero.

That's because Maybin's swipe means free tacos for everyone in the country.

Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. There is a limit of one per person.

