STDs at all-time high: Where does Arizona rank?

According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.

In the U.S., there were 1.6 million cases of chlamydia and 470,000 cases of gonorrhea last year.

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”

The increase has been seen in all genders and sexual orientations.

The report claims, "While young women continue to bear the greatest burden of chlamydia (nearly half of all diagnosed infections), surges in syphilis and gonorrhea are increasingly affecting new populations."

Syphilis cases are up 18 percent when you compare 2015 to 2016 and the majority of those cases are in men, especially in the gay population.

The frustrating part for the CDC is that these disease can be treated with antibiotics but left untreated can have damaging health concerns especially among pregnant women.

“Every baby born with syphilis represents a tragic systems failure,” said Gail Bolan, director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention. “All it takes is a simple STD test and antibiotic treatment to prevent this enormous heartache and help assure a healthy start for the next generation of Americans.”

Arizona's Rankings:

When you look at the number of chlamydia and gonorrhea cases per 100,000 people in the state you come up with a national ranking.

BackgroundChecks.org has compiled a list and Arizona is the 19th most STD-diseased state in the U.S., the same place as last year. Background Checks.org blames the increase on the rise of apps like Tinder and Grindr that are used for quick sexual encounters.

In Arizona, there were 511 cases of chlamydia and 151 cases of gonorrhea for every 100,000 people. New Mexico, the fifth most STD-diseased states in the country, fared much worse with 628 cases of chlamydia and 168 cases of gonorrhea per 100,000 people

The top five most STD-diseased states in the country are Alaska, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia and New Mexico. The bottom five are Vermont, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Utah and Idaho.

Here's how the rest of the country ranks according to Background Checks.org:

