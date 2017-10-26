Police activity near Grant, Campbell affecting traffic

Drivers should avoid the area near East Grant Road and North Campbell Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

Police were seen on East Grant Road, west of North Campbell Avenue. (Source: Scott McCollum)

Police activity in a midtown neighborhood has resulted in at least one street closure.

According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department has a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.

Police public information officers were not available for confirmation.

Witnesses say North Warren Avenue is blocked north of Grant.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with Tucson News Now for updates to this late-breaking story. We have a crew headed to the scene.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.