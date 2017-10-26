Poll: Majority of whites say they face discrimination

President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed near Willcox due to a crash Thursday afternoon.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel and Valencia roads.
According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department has a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
Patrick Hogan, 28, was an honor-roll student and had dreams to become an engineer. He said he was prescribed pain killers after getting his wisdom teeth removed.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
Eight Pine Belt men are behind bars and facing federal charges after a multi-year investigation led authorities to a drug trafficking organization with ties to California. Five of the eight suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning as multiple local, state and federal agencies served high-risk search warrants in Forrest and Jones Counties. The other three suspects self-surrendered to authorities. The suspects appeared at the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse in Hatti...
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
