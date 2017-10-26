Poll: Majority of whites say they face discrimination

According to a new study, a majority of white people in the United States feel they are discriminated against.

The poll was done by Harvard University, NPR and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Fifty-five percent of whites said white people face discrimination in America.

When white people were asked "Have you faced discrimination?"

19 percent said yes when it comes to applying for jobs.

13 percent said yes when getting paid equally or getting a promotion.

11 percent said yes when applying to or going to college.

The groups polled include whites, blacks, Latinos, Asian-Americans, Native Americans and LGBTQ adults.

All ethnic and racial groups responded they felt their group faced discrimination.

More results of the poll will be released in the coming weeks.

