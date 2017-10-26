Poll: Majority of whites say they face discrimination - Tucson News Now

Poll: Majority of whites say they face discrimination

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

According to a new study, a majority of white people in the United States feel they are discriminated against.

The poll was done by Harvard University, NPR and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Fifty-five percent of whites said white people face discrimination in America.

When white people were asked "Have you faced discrimination?" 

  • 19 percent said yes when it comes to applying for jobs.
  • 13 percent said yes when getting paid equally or getting a promotion.
  • 11 percent said yes when applying to or going to college.

The groups polled include whites, blacks, Latinos, Asian-Americans, Native Americans and LGBTQ adults.

All ethnic and racial groups responded they felt their group faced discrimination.

More results of the poll will be released in the coming weeks.

