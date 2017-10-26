I-10 eastbound closed near Willcox

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Willcox due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

ADOT said there is no timetable for the road to reopen.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed near milepost 331 west of Willcox pic.twitter.com/TtwB4Px8mQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 26, 2017

