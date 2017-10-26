I-10 eastbound closed near Willcox - Tucson News Now

I-10 eastbound closed near Willcox

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: ADOT) (Source: ADOT)
WILLCOX, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Willcox due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

ADOT said there is no timetable for the road to reopen.

Drivers should take an alternate route.

