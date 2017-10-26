Maribel Gonzales' mother speaks after deputies search crime scene

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.
Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.
Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence which would help lead to an arrest.
Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence which would help lead to an arrest.
President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel and Valencia roads.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel and Valencia roads.
According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department has a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department has a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
John Kapoor, the billionaire founder and former CEO of the Chandler pharmaceutical company, Insys Therapeutics, was arrested Thursday morning in Phoenix.
John Kapoor, the billionaire founder and former CEO of the Chandler pharmaceutical company, Insys Therapeutics, was arrested Thursday morning in Phoenix.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.