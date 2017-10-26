Maribel Gonzales' mother speaks after deputies search crime scene

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department have discovered additional information in the unsolved homicide of Maribel Gonzales.

PCSD: New information leads to search for evidence in unsolved homicide of Tucson teen

The mother of Maribel Gonzales spoke to Tucson News Now, a day after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department went back to the area of Trico and Avra Valley Road. The same area where Maribel’s body was found back in 2014.

This past June marked three years since Maribel's death. The teen disappeared on the way to a friend's house.

Valerie Calonge, Maribel's mother said, PCSD told her they were going out to search the area where her daughter’s body was found.

Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence that would help lead to an arrest.

"I want whoever did this to my daughter to be found," said Calonge. "I want them to do whatever it takes to get justice for my daughter."

The sheriff's department said they will continue to investigate this case. Even if that means coming back out to the desert looking for evidence, they will do that until this case is closed.

"I love my daughter so much, and I still love her to this day. She had a lot of friends that loved her and a lot of people that loved her," said Calonge.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can submit their tip via 88CRIME.org.

