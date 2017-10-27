Amphi Superintendent wants to hear from community during 'Listen & Learn' sessions

Join Superintendent Jaeger for an upcoming “Listen & Learn” session! One of the primary areas of focus during the Superintendent’s first 100 days as the new district leader is to listen to the Amphi community — teachers, staff, parents, students, community leaders, and local taxpayers.
During the “Listen & Learn” sessions, Superintendent Jaeger will provide an overview of his 100-day plan and the five core areas he is initially focused on as he develops a deeper understanding of the things that Amphitheater is doing well and areas where the district can improve. These focus areas include: student achievement, governance, organizational alignment for school support, the Amphi Family focus, and community and public relations.
The “Listen & Learn” sessions are designed to help identify what is most important to our staff, students and families, as well as the entire Amphi community. This valuable input will help inform the creation of a new District five-year strategic plan, “Amphi 2021.”
Three “Listen & Learn” sessions are scheduled in November. The public is invited to attend any of the three sessions. All of the events will begin at 6 p.m. and end at approximately 7:30 p.m.
