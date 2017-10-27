More than a ton of marijuana seized by AZ State troopers

State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to a AZDPS release, a state trooper stopped a vehicle, traveling north on I-19, for unsafe lane usage. Once the vehicle was stopped the driver fled the scene, running into a wooded area near the interstate. The driver was not caught.

State troopers searched the vehicle and found 129 bundles of marijuana, weighing 2,655 pounds now. According to AZDPS the marijuana is worth an estimated $929,250.

“The Department is committed to disrupting criminal activity perpetrated by domestic and transnational criminal organizations in southern Arizona and we are certainly proud of the work accomplished by our people on this case,” said Sgt. Mondragon with AZDPS.

