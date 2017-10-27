More than a ton of marijuana seized by AZ State troopers

According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department had a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Investigators tell us, they were in that area on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., hoping to find evidence which would help lead to an arrest.
President Donald Trump declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, which means money for programs and strategies will not be forthcoming.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, about a shooting in the 2500 block of West Quail Road, between Drexel and Valencia roads.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
A California sheriff released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.
