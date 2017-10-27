Tanque Verde H.S. graduates from Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taylor R. Paulsen graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Paulsen is the daughter of Scott J. Paulsen and Tina L. Davenport of Tucson, Ariz. She is a 2012 graduate of Tanque Verde High School, Tucson, Ariz.

