Cats complete comeback, defeat Washington 2-1

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team defeated the Washington Huskies by a score of 2-1 on Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.

After Washington scored early, the Cats rallied late in the second to complete a comeback with goals from Kelcey Cavarra and Charlotte Brascia. Morgan McGarry and Cali Crisler earned the assists respectively.

Key plays
64’ – McGarry took a corner kick that found Cavarra’s head in the box for the Wildcats first goal.
84’ – Brascia scored her third of the season off a pinpoint-accurate cross from Crisler.

Minute-by-minute recap
5’ – A sprinting Jill Aguilera almost found a shot but it was pulled away at the last moment.
8’ – Crisler got the ball out wide and dumped in a cross but it was grabbed by the Washington goalkeeper.
10’ – A free kick near midfield found Gabi Stoian in the box but her shot was saved by the keeper.
15’ – Aguilera got another ball deep and touched it into the box but she was tackled and the ball was cleared.
20’ – The Huskies got a chance outside the box but the defense forced the effort high.
24’ – Crisler made a slick move at midfield to beat a defender and dished to Brascia, but she’s stuffed.
28’ – Washington scored first with a diving header in the box to beat Lainey Burdett. 
31’ – Crisler spun outside the box and fired a shot over the crossbar.
41’ – McGarry took a free kick outside the box but it was cleared away.
42’ – The ball popped out to Maddie Bennett in the box, she shot low and hard but it was saved. 
59’ – Burdett had made two saves at this point in the half.
67’ – Stoian took a free kick outside the box directed to the left side, but the keeper was there.
