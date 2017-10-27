Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest

Hope Fest organizers are asking for help providing supplies for those in need.

The 25th Annual Hope Fest needs help "Packing the Parking Lot" at the Tucson Convention Center with donations. More than 20,000 people are expected on Saturday to take advantage of some of the most basic needs like showers and food, to dental and medical services.

The Pack the Park Donation Drive is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TCC on the southwest corner of the parking lot, off Cushing Street.

Diapers and hygiene items have been dropped off so far. But Hope Fest organizers need more. They are collecting water, clothes, canned food, and more until 7pm at the TCC #tucson pic.twitter.com/kI1BAlOl1T — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) October 27, 2017

Donations needed include:

Gently used clothing, shoes, accessories (if you wouldn't wear it, please don't donate it)

Canned food

Bottled water

Stuffed animals

Personal care items -- such as shampoo, soap, toiletries, things that we use in our everyday life.

Organizers expect about 15,000 people to show up for Hope Fest.

Hope Fest is Sat. October, 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC.

The following services will be provided to the public for free on a first come, first serve basis Saturday:

Medical

Groceries

Clothing

Haircuts

Diapers

Personal Care Items

For more information click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.