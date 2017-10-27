Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest

When Tucson firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled apartment, they found a woman and a cat inside and pulled them to safety.
State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Hope Fest organizers are asking for help providing supplies for those in need. The 25th Annual Hope Fest needs help "Packing the Parking Lot" at the Tucson Convention Center with donations. More than 20,000 people are expected on Saturday to take advantage of some of the most basic needs like showers and food, to dental and medical services. The Pack the Park Donation Drive is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 ...
Yet, in a place where his horrific collapse is still a lasting image for family, fans, and friends, the Roadrunners will still honor the short time they had with their former captain.
According to witnesses, the Tucson Police Department had a SWAT team in the 1800 block of East Grant Road, just west of North Campbell Avenue.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.
