Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest - Tucson News Now

Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hope Fest organizers are asking for help providing supplies for those in need.

The 25th Annual Hope Fest needs help "Packing the Parking Lot" at the Tucson Convention Center with donations. More than 20,000 people are expected on Saturday to take advantage of some of the most basic needs like showers and food, to dental and medical services.

The Pack the Park Donation Drive is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TCC on the southwest corner of the parking lot, off Cushing Street.

Donations needed include:

  • Gently used clothing, shoes, accessories (if you wouldn't wear it, please don't donate it)
  • Canned food
  • Bottled water
  • Stuffed animals
  • Personal care items -- such as shampoo, soap, toiletries, things that we use in our everyday life.

Organizers expect about 15,000 people to show up for Hope Fest.

Hope Fest is Sat. October, 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TCC.

The following services will be provided to the public for free on a first come, first serve basis Saturday:

  • Medical
  • Groceries
  • Clothing
  • Haircuts
  • Diapers
  • Personal Care Items

For more information click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Woman, cat saved from east-side apartment fire

    Woman, cat saved from east-side apartment fire

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-10-27 15:55:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson Fire Department)(Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    When Tucson firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled apartment, they found a woman and a cat inside and pulled them to safety.

    When Tucson firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled apartment, they found a woman and a cat inside and pulled them to safety.

  • More than a ton of marijuana seized by AZ troopers

    More than a ton of marijuana seized by AZ troopers

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:48:54 GMT

    State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. 

    State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. 

  • Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest

    Donations needed for 25th annual Hope Fest

    Friday, October 27 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:39:06 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Hope Fest organizers are asking for help providing supplies for those in need. The 25th Annual Hope Fest needs help "Packing the Parking Lot" at the Tucson Convention Center with donations. Twitter Ads info and privacyMore than 20,000 people are expected on Saturday to take advantage of some of the most basic needs like showers and food, to dental and medical services. The Pack the Park Donation Drive is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 ...

    Hope Fest organizers are asking for help providing supplies for those in need. The 25th Annual Hope Fest needs help "Packing the Parking Lot" at the Tucson Convention Center with donations. Twitter Ads info and privacyMore than 20,000 people are expected on Saturday to take advantage of some of t

    •   
Powered by Frankly