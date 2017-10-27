Woman, cat saved from east-side apartment fire

The Tucson Fire Department said smoke alarms and alert neighbors saved a woman and her cat from a fire Friday morning, Oct. 27.

Smoke alarms save lives, #firefighters were able to rescue this cat and the woman occupant after a neighbor call 911 pic.twitter.com/0uWAj4bX2c — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) October 27, 2017

Neighbors heard the smoke alarms going off in an apartment in the 6100 block of East Pima Street, and called 911 around 7:42 a.m., according to Tucson Fire.

When firefighters arrived they found a woman and a cat in the apartment.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the cat is doing fine, according to TFD.

The woman's condition is unknown at this time.

