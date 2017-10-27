Help PACC create much needed space, name your own adoption fee - Tucson News Now

Help PACC create much needed space, name your own adoption fee

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pima Animal Care Center) (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima Animal Care Center has started a "name your own adoption fee" special, to help create much needed kennel space.  

The name your own adoption fee special applies to all dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29. 

“We are proud that Pima County residents support us in being a lifesaving shelter,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said. “And right now, we need lifesavers to step up and help. Our dogs are in very crowded conditions, and our cats need help too. Please come out to adopt.”

PACC is trying to end its battle with the pneumovirus, a treatable illness, but one that can cause pneumonia in some dogs. As the last of the pneumovirus exposed dogs leave the tent, staff are taking the opportunity to scrub the kennels from top to bottom before resuming regular hours on Saturday.  

However, kennels on the main adoption floor are full, some holding up to four dogs.  All of these dogs are healthy and are ready to leave with their forever families immediately. 

Community members interested in adopting should visit PACC’s shelter during business hours, noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend. 

For more information on adopting, visit PACC’s shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road, or call PACC's Pet Support Center at (520) 724-7222. 

For other ways to help PACC pets, visit PACC’s website.

