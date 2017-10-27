Help PACC create much needed space, name your own adoption fee

“We are proud that Pima County residents support us in being a lifesaving shelter,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said. “And right now, we need lifesavers to step up and help. Our dogs are in very crowded conditions, and our cats need help too. Please come out to adopt.”
The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter will now have 9,000 square feet to provide sanctuary for more than 275 felines, many of which come from other shelters in the Tucson area and several even come in from out of state.
According to a Sahuarita Police Department news release, Brian Daniel beat his 10-year-old pug with a club and then choked it, trying to kill it because it was sick and had not eaten in two weeks.
This sweet girl is a 2-year-old American bulldog mix is very affectionate and playful. She'd love a yard to run in and rope toys for tug-of-war and tennis balls for games of catch.
Do you have space in your home to help a sick pooch? Then Pima Animal Care Center could use your help!
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
