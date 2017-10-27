First Rocks using Math Expressions!

Submitted by Joy Beffre, Teacher

Ranch Elementary first grade is doing some pretty awesome things in math - from counting on to creating and solving addition and subtraction story problems.

First grade students are learning about math families and how to solve subtraction using addition (3 + 5 = 8, so I know 8 - 5 = __).

Students use various methods to solve equations like Math Mountains, which show a clear relationship between the partners and the solution.

They are solving for unknowns in story problems using Math Mountains and equations. They are creating “proof drawings” to show their work by drawing circles to represent the parts of the equation. They are learning to give answers using “labels”, such as 5 “cats” or 8 “frogs,” and they are learning how to identify errors and correct them.

The students are using various methods to correct errors like representing the exercises using Math Mountains; carefully checking for the addition or subtraction symbol; retelling word problems in their own words and then making a math drawing to show the solution.

