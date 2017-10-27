Judges selected for pecan pie contest in Sahuarita

Judges have been announced for the Pecan Pie Contest, to be held during the 9th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at the Green Valley Pecan farm.

“The Sahuarita Pecan Festival’s Pecan Pie Contest is always a fan-favorite! This year our competitors will have to show off their baking skills to several local community leaders, such as Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy. It’s not too late to enter the Pecan Pie Contest; entries are due Nov. 10,” said Paula Beemer, Sahuarita Pecan Festival Coordinator.

They will taste the pecan pies the morning of the Festival with an official announcement of the top three pies at 1:30 p.m.

Judges for this year’s Pecan Pie Contest will be:

Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy

Town of Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy

Green Valley News Publisher Dru Sanchez

KGUN 9 reporter Allen “Big Al” Kath

Lavender Restaurant Chef Frédéric Lange

Sahuarita High School culinary arts student Chase Emery

The general public is invited to compete in the Pecan Pie Contest; entry forms, along with a $10 entry fee, must be submitted by Nov. 10 to Mama’s Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 15990 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Contestants will bake and deliver two pies to the Sahuarita Pecan Festival on Nov. 11 by 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at the main stage during the Festival at 1:30 p.m.; top three finishes will receive prizes from Green Valley Pecan Company. For more information, including a downloadable entry form, visit sahuaritapecanfestival.com.

The Sahuarita Pecan Festival is held at the Green Valley Pecan Company located at 1625 E. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita, AZ. The inaugural event was in 2009 and averages approximately 20,000 attendees each year.

Over the past eight years, the Festival has raised more than $75,000 for local charities.

For the more details, please visit the official Festival website at www.SahuaritaPecanFestival.com.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.