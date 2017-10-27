APP EXTRA: Backyard Border Preview - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Backyard Border Preview

By Dave Levin, Digital Marketing Manager
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border."

The story tackles imminent domain and the building of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

