APP EXTRA: Backyard Border Preview

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, an average 91 people die from opioid overdose in the United States every day. It's why President Donald Trump declared opioid addiction a public health emergency on October 26, 2017.
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, an average 91 people die from opioid overdose in the United States every day. It's why President Donald Trump declared opioid addiction a public health emergency on October 26, 2017.
This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
“We are proud that Pima County residents support us in being a lifesaving shelter,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said. “And right now, we need lifesavers to step up and help. Our dogs are in very crowded conditions, and our cats need help too. Please come out to adopt.”
“We are proud that Pima County residents support us in being a lifesaving shelter,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said. “And right now, we need lifesavers to step up and help. Our dogs are in very crowded conditions, and our cats need help too. Please come out to adopt.”
State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.
State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.
When Tucson firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled apartment, they found a woman and a cat inside and pulled them to safety.
When Tucson firefighters arrived at the smoke-filled apartment, they found a woman and a cat inside and pulled them to safety.
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.
A video of substitute teacher cursing and yelling at a student at Biloxi High School has created a social media storm with a lot of opinions.
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.