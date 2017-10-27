AZGFD asking hunters to save those tracking collars - Tucson News Now

AZGFD asking hunters to save those tracking collars

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hunters who harvest big game with GPS or VHF tracking collars are asked to return the collar undamaged to any AZ Game and Fish Department office across the state. 

According to AZGFD it is legal to harvest an animal that has a tracking collar, officials ask that hunter do not cut, damage, or otherwise destroy any portion of the collar.  The information gathered from the collar helps provide valuable data to make "science-based decisions that determine the most effective wildlife management practices."  Stored data can include behaviors, movement patterns and frequency, individual and group dynamics, home-range size and much more. 

Those collars, which can cost up to several thousand dollars, can be removed easily by loosening two nuts on the black "drop-off" box on one side, using a crescent or socket wrench or a multi-use tool.  

When factoring in additional costs of human resources, equipment and capture, the department is making a substantial investment in each collared animal. A portion of the funding comes from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program, a stalwart national funding source for state conservation and recreational opportunities. 

It’s also helpful for hunters to report the date and location of their harvest when returning an undamaged collar to any department office statewide. For more information, call (602) 942-3000.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson police searching for elderly man with Alzheimers

    Tucson police searching for elderly man with Alzheimers

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-28 03:43:08 GMT
    Francisco Arvizu (Source: Tucson Police Department)Francisco Arvizu (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    78-year-old Francisco Arvizu, who has Alzheimers. He was last seen in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.   

    78-year-old Francisco Arvizu, who has Alzheimers. He was last seen in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.   

  • APP EXTRA: Backyard Border Preview

    APP EXTRA: Backyard Border Preview

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-10-28 03:37:39 GMT

    This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

    This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

  • Tucson police release bodycam footage of officer involved shooting

    Tucson police release bodycam footage of officer involved shooting

    Friday, October 27 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-10-28 03:34:59 GMT

    The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone.  Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.  

    The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone.  Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly