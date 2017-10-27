SVPD offering fingerprinting services for employers, new hires

Many employment opportunities require new hires to obtain an active fingerprint clearance card and the Sierra Vista Police Department would like to remind citizens that it offers a fingerprinting service on weekdays.

Fingerprinting is available at the police department, located at 911 N. Coronado Drive, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a nominal fee. No appointments are necessary. This low cost service would not be possible without the assistance of the department’s patrol volunteers.

A standard fingerprint card must be presented for the service to be provided. The organization individuals are obtaining fingerprints for should provide a card.

For more information about the police department’s fingerprinting service, call (520) 452-7500. To learn more about the application process to obtain a fingerprint clearance card, go to www.azdps.gov/services/public/fingerprint.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.