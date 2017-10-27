SVPD offering fingerprinting services for employers, new hires - Tucson News Now

SVPD offering fingerprinting services for employers, new hires

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Many employment opportunities require new hires to obtain an active fingerprint clearance card and the Sierra Vista Police Department would like to remind citizens that it offers a fingerprinting service on weekdays.

Fingerprinting is available at the police department, located at 911 N. Coronado Drive, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a nominal fee. No appointments are necessary. This low cost service would not be possible without the assistance of the department’s patrol volunteers. 

A standard fingerprint card must be presented for the service to be provided. The organization individuals are obtaining fingerprints for should provide a card. 

For more information about the police department’s fingerprinting service, call (520) 452-7500. To learn more about the application process to obtain a fingerprint clearance card, go to www.azdps.gov/services/public/fingerprint

