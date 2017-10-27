Sierra Vista looking for volunteers to serve on citizen commissi - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista looking for volunteers to serve on citizen commissions

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Have you ever wanted to help make a difference in your community?  Here is your chance, by volunteering to serve on a citizen board or commission. 

Residents in and around Sierra Vista are invited to serve on one of more than a dozen citizen boards or commissions that help the City Council.  According to a Sierra Vista news release, this is done by gathering information, considering issues and organizing events in particular areas of interest.  

Commissions range from cultural diversity to tourism, so there are many opportunities available. Groups can be tied to specific locations or City facilities, like the West End Commission, while others are focused on a particular area of interest like the Commission on Disability Issues.  

The following commissions have at least four current and/or upcoming vacancies: 

  • Arts and Humanities Commission 
  • Commission on Disability Issues 
  • Commission on Cultural Diversity 
  • Library Advisory Commission
  • Planning and Zoning Commission 
  • Tourism Commission 
  • Youth Commission 

There are available seats in several other commissions as well. Commission members apply for a two-year term, and their appointments are approved by the City Council. 

To serve as a full voting member of a board or commission, a person must be a resident in the Sierra Vista postal boundaries or, for certain boards and commissions, within the City limits. Many commissions also welcome associate members who can participate in meetings and activities without casting formal votes. There is no residency requirement for associate members. 

To learn more about particular commissions, their missions, and available seats, head to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and go to “Commissions, Boards, & Committees” under the “Your Government” tab. 

Commission Application by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Applications are available online or at City Hall. For more information, contact City Clerk Jill Adams at (520) 458-3315 or Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAZ.gov

