Sierra Vista looking for volunteers to serve on citizen commissions

78-year-old Francisco Arvizu, who has Alzheimers. He was last seen in the 5800 block of South 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
This is a preview of Craig Thomas' special report "Backyard Border." The story tackles imminent domain on the border. The full story will run at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone. Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.
Julie Simons talked about her job and the products that her small business had to offer. Doing so, she also couldn't help but think about the well-being of her five employees in her skin care company, and the intimidation of finding health insurance for them the last time around.
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, an average 91 people die from opioid overdose in the United States every day. It's why President Donald Trump declared opioid addiction a public health emergency on October 26, 2017.
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.
Search and rescue crews say they have recovered the body of a Zachary boater reported missing near Chalmette on Thursday.
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.
A student at West Clermont High School is facing an assault charge following a lunchroom attack was caught on school surveillance video.
