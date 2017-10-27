Tucson police release bodycam footage of officer involved shooting

The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.
The video shows the suspect, Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone. Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.
El Vic collaborated very close with the children of the famous drug pin, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán. El Vic is the son of Victor Manuel Felix, who is the father-in-law of the son of El Chapo.
State troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized more than a ton of marijuana on I-19, just north of Nogales at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Authorities in Yuma County say they have finally identified a homicide victim who was found 18 years ago.
A Tempe pilot and flight instructor was accused of allegedly bringing $2 million worth of cocaine to an airport in Liberal, Kansas.
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating.
