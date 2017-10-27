Tucson police release bodycam footage of officer involved shooting

The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.

The Tucson Police Department said Daniel Spear, 35, was killed Wednesday night after shooting at officers following an armed robbery.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus called the video compelling. Explaining at Tucson Police Department headquarters that the video shows the dangers of the so called ambush tactics suspects are willing to try against officers.

The video shows the suspect, 35-year-old Daniel Spear walking around the car wash holding both weapons and talking on the phone. Also in the footage is Spear firing those weapons at the officers.

There is also body camera footage from one of the officers at the scene. Once shots are fired the officers are forced to take cover.

More video from the officer involved shooting. This is body camera video from one of the officers. This happened last week. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZERo3u7byO — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) October 27, 2017

The officer-involved-shooting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 18 on the east side near Wrightstown and Pantano.

TPD say Spear carjacked a victim at the Desert Sports and Fitness on Pantano Road and fled the scene, ending up at the car wash nearby.

Spear fired on the officers with a handgun and shotgun. Officers returned fire and hit him several times, he died at the scene.

"I mean really their work on that night, I think is the definition of courage and bravery, extremely tactical and profession," said Chief Magnus.

Back in March, Spear had been released from a 5-year prison sentence for several armed robberies.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.